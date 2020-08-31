(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming with Disability Rights Iowa to ensure polling places in the state are accessible for all voters.
Each polling place in the state will be provided with a Voting Accessibility Quick Check booklet this fall. The booklet will serve as a resource for precinct officials to quickly recognize and fix accessibility issues on Election Day. Pate says the program will help ensure disabled individuals are able to cast their vote.
“Taking extra time and care to make sure the polling place is as accessible as possible will allow individuals with disabilities to have a positive voting experience when they show up to cast their vote,” Secretary Pate said. “We want to provide the counties with as many resources as possible to help them provide the best experience to all voters on Election Day.”
All polling places in Iowa are inspected for ADA compliance. Pate's office and DRI previously partnered to provide curbside voting signs for every polling place in the state. Pate's office is also providing PPE and more than $2 million in funding to counties to protect voters and poll workers on Election Day.