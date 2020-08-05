(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who have moved since the last time they voted to update their voter registration.
Pate's office is scheduled to mail out absentee ballot request forms in the coming weeks to all active registered voters in the state. He says he wants to make sure those forms are getting to the correct addresses.
"I want to encourage Iowans who have moved since the last time they voted to update their voter registration as soon as possible," said Pate. "The process only takes a few minutes and can be done online with an Iowa driver's license or a non-operators ID. It's vital to keep your voter registration up to date especially heading into a General Election."
The statewide absentee ballot request form mailing is expected to take place in late August. To update your registration, visit sos.iowa.gov.