(Des Moines) -- State officials in Iowa are conducting a series of workshops over the next week to prepare for security in the 2020 elections.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that his office is collaborating with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to train county auditors, IT administrators and emergency management coordinators on a variety of scenarios that could disrupt this November's elections. Pate says the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed election cybersecurity out of the public eye, but it remains a concern across the country.
"Working with the federal, state and county agencies assures Iowans that they are getting the best protection possible," said Pate. "It's the A-Team, I call it. When we work with the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and our other partners on the county level, we're giving them all the resources possible to assure them that their elections are being done with the most efficient process and safeguarding their vote."
The virtual workshops are being conducted through August 6th with the assistance of Iowa-based information security services firm Pratum. Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn says partnerships between agencies help to ensure a safe and secure election this year.
"For us at Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, one of our key missions is to support local emergency managers as they prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters of all kinds that may impact their communities," said Flinn. "We are proud to partner with the Secretary of State because we want Iowans to be confident that whether they mail in a ballot or step in a voting booth, their vote is secure and counted in Iowa."
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Absentee ballots in Iowa will be available starting October 5th, but requests for absentee ballots can be made now. For more information, visit the Secretary of State's website.