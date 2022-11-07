(Des Moines) -- Iowa officials are praising the unsung heroes of Election Day.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate declared Monday "Election Heroes Day," honoring county auditors, poll workers and others involved in the election process. The declaration came as thousands of staff members made final preparations for Tuesday's general elections. Pate tells KMA News election workers in each county go through a training process prior to the big vote.
"We have over 1.8 million active registered voters in Iowa," said Pate. "We're one of the highest states in the country when it comes to voter participation. So, we've got to make sure our poll workers and auditors are prepped for it, that they're ready to make sure that the voting experience is smooth, and the training they go through, and just the sheer volume of the people that it takes to do an election."
Pate says the auditors and workers help ensure the integrity of elections in the state.
"Participation is important in elections," she said, "but we also must have the integrity component. We have to make sure that people believe in those results. I think the poll workers really add that security to it, because those are your friends and neighbors, the people that live in your communities. And, frankly, that's what makes me have confidence in the system, because I've got 99 counties with these poll workers there that are watching it very closely, and that's what we really believe gives us the success that we have in Iowa."
Based on early indicators, Pate forecasts a strong turnout at the polls Tuesday.
"We have about 95% of the absentee ballots that have already been returned," said Pate, "which means those folks that those that avenue have been doing their due diligence, and got it turned in, so the deadline is not going to be a problem for them. I think that's a positive step. From the national and local polling, we're seeing that people are very interested in elections. They're doing their homework. So, I think we're going to see a very good turnout."
Polls in Iowa are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election results will be available on the Iowa secretary of state's website, as well as online at kmaland.com.