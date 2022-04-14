(Des Moines) -- After a Republican National Committee vote Wednesday, Iowa Republicans have secured their place at the front of the line in the presidential nominating process.
In a press conference Thursday, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, announced the RNC's decision to leave Iowa with its coveted first-in-the-nation status as the first state to pick a presidential nominee. Kaufmann chaired the Presidential Nominating Commission, which presented a plan leaving Iowa in its coveted post to the RNC's Rules Committee, receiving unanimous approval. Reynolds says the decision is great news for Iowa.
"It's incredible news for Iowa, and really the ability of voters to vet our presidential candidates, and not just our big donors or the influencers on the east and the west coast," said Reynolds. "The Iowa Caucuses, they truly are a time-honored tradition, and I think it showcases our great state and it starts, I think, we think, the presidential process off right."
Kaufmann says the new plan, which was also unanimously passed by the entire RNC, leaves the state as part of what he calls the "carve-out process" as one of the four early states, including Nevada, South Carolina, and New Hampshire.
Reynolds says Iowa's engaged voter population and a more level playing field make the state a prime location to kick off a presidential nomination process.
"It's a tremendous opportunity for candidates to kind of hone their message and to hear the tough questions and to have a conversation about what's happening not only in the country today, but what their expectations are moving forward," said Reynolds. "They can run ads without spending millions and that really creates a level playing field, and go to all 99 counties and there will be Iowans waiting to talk and ask questions and be part of the process."
The RNC's decision to keep the four states at the front of the line follows the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voting to adopt a new plan removing all four states from their early voting status. Also, it requires them -- along with any others wanting to hold early contests -- to apply for new waivers.
Kaufmann has previously voiced support for Iowa Democrats re-claiming their early status and is confident they will do so. However, he adds that the national party may not like the message sent to their Midwest voters.
"I don't think that the national party wants to send the message that this would send," said Kaufmann. "Why in the world would you give up on an entire section of the country, when that entire section is exactly where you have issues and where you have problems. My Iowa Democratic colleagues understand that and I think will push that. But look, we're going to go first, Iowa Republicans are going to go first, and I want Iowa Democrats to go first."
Iowa has held its status as first-in-the-nation since 1972.