(Des Moines) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have advanced a proposal to amend the Iowa Constitution, stating there is no right to abortion in the state.
The resolution starts the process of an eventual referendum to modify the state's Constitution, adding language that says there is no right to an abortion or requirement for public funding to pay for an abortion. Senator Jake Chapman -- a Republican from Adel -- says the amendment would erase a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 that said Iowa women have a fundamental right to an abortion.
"We have five unelected judges who used the power of the pen and the gavel to rewrite Iowa's Constitution," said Chapman. "And that is why we are here today, unfortunately, because of the usurpation of power exerted by one branch of government."
The resolution passed on a 30-17 vote. Senator Claire Celsi -- a Democrat from West Des Moines -- says the proposed amendment is a huge step backwards for the state.
"The Iowa Constitution has been updated a number of times in our state's history," said Celsi. "In every circumstance, it was updated to modernize, right a wrong or expand the rights of our citizens. This amendment would take rights away. That is the wrong direction for Iowans."
Senator Janet Petersen -- a Democrat from Des Moines -- also opposed the amendment, saying she would prefer to focus on the shrinking number of women's health providers and labor and delivery clinics in the state.
"I know we can come together to make Iowa a safer place to have a baby," said Petersen. "But you have chosen instead to take away the freedom of Iowa women and girls, telling us it's for our own good. It's time for you to quit trespassing in our exam rooms and on our fundamental right to control our bodies, our decisions and our destinies."
Opponents of the legislation argue that the Constitutional Amendment would be the first step in an outright ban on abortions in Iowa. A court struck down a fetal heartbeat law that was signed by Governor Reynolds in 2019. Chapman says lawmakers are bound by their oath to correct "judicial overreach."
"It's never, ever a waste of time to protect those who are voiceless, those who may not have a name," said Chapman. "But what I've heard from your side is this notion of choice. And yet, fail to recognize that that choice is between life and death. And it fails to recognize that there's another human being involved."
The House passed a similar resolution earlier this year, but since the Senate tweaked the language, the House must approve the legislation again either this year or next year. It would then need to pass both chambers again in either 2023 or 2024 before appearing on the 2024 general election ballot.