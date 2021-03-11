(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate has given initial approval to legislation that would eliminate the inheritance tax in the state.
By an 11-6 vote Wednesday, the Senate Ways and Means Committee approved Senate File 576, which makes two significant changes to Iowa's tax code. In addition to eliminating the inheritance tax over the next few years, the bill would eliminate triggers in code for tax cuts passed in 2018 and would instead make the changes take effect. State Senator Dan Dawson -- a Republican from Council Bluffs -- says the changes are part of an overall plan to reduce the tax bill for Iowans.
"These are not rushed ideas, nor necessarily new ideas," said Dawson. "In fact, some of these are ideas that this committee has dealt with many years in the past. These are policy goals for this caucus for years and we'll continue to advance these policy goals until we find ultimate success for Iowans. That's what we've been elected to do here: to make Iowa more competitive and to lower our tax burden."
The bill would phase out the state's inheritance tax, which currently sets a rate between 5% and 10% for inheritance given to siblings or in-laws and a rate of 15% for money given to aunts, uncles or cousins. Lineal descendants -- children grandchildren and great grandchildren -- already do not have to pay a tax on inheritance in Iowa. Dawson says the state has no business taxing money that is passed through families following a death.
"Whoever you choose to give your money to in the end after you pass from this Earth is between you and that individual and not some concocted, morbid 24-page section of code that says that you can do it for this at 0% or give to this person for 15%," said Dawson. "That is a decision-making process for any individual that is going to pass from this Earth between them and those individuals. The state of Iowa has no business taking a piece of that pie."
Opponents of the legislation in committee argued that lawmakers should wait to see the COVID-19 pandemic's full impact on the state's economy without federal aid before making large tax cuts permanent. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.