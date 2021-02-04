(Des Moines) — A commission established in the early 1990s by the Iowa Legislature to deal with preservation along the Missouri River could soon be dissolved.
The Iowa Senate Wednesday passed a bill that would end the Missouri River Preservation and Land Use Authority and transfer any remaining money to the state’s general fund. Created in 1991, the authority exists to develop comprehensive plans for the development and implementation of strategies designed to preserve the natural beauty of the land around the Missouri River. State Senator Ken Rozenboom — a Republican from Oskaloosa — says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found no action by the authority or evidence of it meeting since the late 90s. He says the state has entered a number of pacts to address flooding along the river.
"Governor Reynolds entered into the newly organized Missouri River Flood Mitigation Compact in 2020 with Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas to address the most recent flooding," said Rozenboom. "This bill -- in its simplest form -- is code clean-up. It's not a bill limiting conservation, preservation or mitigation efforts along the Missouri River."
The original membership of the authority was to consist of conservation board members and county supervisors from counties bordering the river, as well as six members of the public. Senator Chris Cournoyer — a Republican from LeClaire — says the Iowa DNR is already doing many of the things the authority was set up to accomplish, particularly through an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the river.
"The agreement grants the Iowa DNR Wildlife Bureau management of these areas in partnership to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife habitat and provide recreational opportunities to the public," said Cournoyer. "As part of the license agreement, the DNR develops a five-year plan and annual management plans. The work outlined in these management plans will enhance fish and wildlife resources and public access for recreation on wildlife areas owned by the Corps."
Senator Claire Celsi — a Democrat from West Des Moines — was one of 11 senators to vote against dissolving the authority. She says the authority could be useful for conservation and preservation along the river if the legislature would actually fund it.
"This particular Missouri River Preservation Land Use Authority could actually still be valid and useful, if we funded it," said Celsi. "This group was set up to develop comprehensive plans, implement strategies and emphasize the creation of multi-use recreation areas along the Missouri River."
State Senator Tom Shipley —a Republican from Nodaway — represents a district that includes parts of Pottawattamie County along the Missouri River. He says he is in favor of eliminating the authority, because too many groups have a say in activities along the river.
"As many of you know, I've been fairly close to the Missouri River situation," said Shipley. "We continue to deal with this. I strongly support this bill, because it just seems like there's a lot of organizations out there that still have got their fingers in it and they can't help but just mess the whole thing up."
The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club is lobbying against the repeal, saying there are many competing uses of the river and that it’s important to strike a balance between agriculture, industrial use, flood control, wildlife habitat and recreation. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.