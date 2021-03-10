(Des Moines) -- Iowa law enforcement would no longer be able to pull drivers over for not displaying a front license plate, if it's the only offense they are committing, under a bill that has passed the State Senate.
The legislation would make failure to display a front plate a secondary offense and would expand the number of vehicles that aren't required to display a front license plate. Senate File 419 passed the Senate on a 29-17 vote Tuesday. Republican Senator Dan Zumbach of Ryan is the bill's sponsor. He says the bill would not require front plates to be displayed on vehicles over 25 years old or on any vehicle that would require a modification for a front plate.
"We're not taking the plates off of all cars," said Zumbach. "We're taking them off of antique cars and cars that no longer have a place to mount them. The rest of the cars -- the vast majority of cars that we're going see up and down a road -- will still have a front plate. I think the impact of those type of drivers and the few vehicles that it's going to be on, the impact will be very negative."
Drivers of the exempt vehicles would still be required to have a front plate and keep it inside the vehicle. State Senator Kevin Kinney -- a Democrat from Oxford -- is a retired sheriff's deputy. He says the front license plate can be used as a tool for law enforcement.
"I can think of at least three investigations -- which were serious investigations -- in which we were able to apprehend the suspect because of the front license plate," said Kinney.
Zumbach says he thinks the impact on law enforcement will be minimal.
"I did notice law enforcement has lobbied against this bill," said Zumbach. "So, I took the time to ride with a state trooper and to ride with a county sheriff, and we talked about this very bill. We had several hours in each vehicle and talked about what is the loss of value in not having that front plate. To be quite honest, the way this bill is written, is very minimal."
The bill now heads to the House for consideration.