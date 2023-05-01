(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that would require schools to print the phone number for a crisis hotline on all school-issued ID cards.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously last week. Senator Jeff Taylor -- a Republican from Sioux County -- managed the bill, which has been in the works for a number of years.
"All of us remember that it's not always easy being a kid," said Taylor. "The struggles that we have, whether it's with depression, bullying or anxiety. This bill is not going to solve all of the problems, but I think it's a step in the right direction to provide some kind of access for a child who feels alone, struggling with something that's beyond what he or she can handle."
Senator Claire Celsi -- a Democrat from Polk County -- voted in favor of the legislation, but criticized lawmakers for passing bills that could make youth suicide rates go up.
"This body has brought up a number of anti-Trans bills this year," said Celsi. "There are anti-LGBTQ bills across the Legislature that have made it -- sadly -- more likely that a youth in Iowa would consider suicide. So, we're creating this problem folks. We need to stop."
The bill also passed the House last month on a 91-4 vote. Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen -- a Republican from Greenfield -- says Your Life Iowa is a great resource for any Iowan.
"There are many resources available at Your Life Iowa, which available to all Iowans, including an app for your mobile devices," said Sorensen. "When you don't know who to turn to about a problem with alcohol, drugs, gambling, suicidal thoughts or any mental health, Your Life Iowa is available with 24/7, free, confidential support and will connect you to the proper resources. Simply dial 211."
The bill would require all public schools to print the numbers on IDs for 7th-12th graders with the option of doing it for 5th and 6th graders. The legislation allows schools to use up any old IDs they have already purchased before making the switch and only applies to public schools in the state. The bill now heads back to the House for one more round of passage before it would be eligible to be signed into law.