(Des Moines) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have rejected the first version of a map that would redistrict the state's legislative and congressional seats.
As required by law, the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency presented the first version of the map that is updated every 10 years with a new census. This year's map was delayed due to pandemic-related setbacks in compiling census data. Governor Reynolds called the State House and Senate into a special session to vote on the first version of the maps. Senator Roby Smith -- a Republican from Davenport -- says that the first maps created by LSA can be improved.
"Senate File 620 may meet statutory requirements, however, there are opportunities for these maps to be improved on compactness and population deviation," said Smith. "Voting down the first plan does not violate the 'Gold Standard.' Rather the process in Chapter 42 provides clear directions on multiple iterations of a redistricting plan."
Under state law, if the legislature rejects the first set of maps, LSA has 35 days to present a second set using recommendations from the legislature. If the second set is rejected, lawmakers in the legislature will draw the maps themselves. Smith says the first set of maps includes district that are not compact.
"Iowa law stipulates that 'in general, reasonably compact districts are those which are square, rectangular or hexagonal in shape and not irregularly shaped,'" said Smith. "This map includes a triangle, a pyramid, a figure-8 and a district that is so irregular, it looks like the 1800 salamander known for gerrymandering."
Prior to the special session, the legislature held three public comment sessions on the maps. Senator Pam Jochum -- a Democrat from Dubuque -- says the overwhelming majority of Iowans support the non-partisan process used to create the maps.
"More than 250 Iowans commented on these maps," said Jochum. "Every one of them, regardless of political party, gave us kudos as a state for having the gold standard. We are one of the few states that has never, never had a lawsuit against it in more than four decades, because our plans have been fair and independent and non-partisan."
Senator Tony Bisignano -- a Democrat from Des Moines -- says if the redistricting process gets pushed to the point where the legislature draws the districts, it could pit senators and representatives from the same party against one another.
"If we don't look at the endgame of this, we're going to get trapped into a scenario that's going to make Iowa look like some of the worst gerrymandering states in the United States," said Bisignano. "So keep that in mind. This plan -- take it or leave it -- or the second plan -- you're going to take it or leave it -- but you're getting close to the trapdoor. Once that door opens and we get to an amended situation, all bets are off in both sides and ultimately, it may be a Supreme Court plan."
The Senate voted along party lines with 32 Republicans rejecting the maps and 18 Democrats voting in favor. The Senate later approved a resolution outlining their rejection to send to LSA staffers for drafting the second set of maps.