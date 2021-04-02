(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate have passed a resolution calling on Congress to put a cap on student loan interest rates.
The Senate this week passed SCR4, which calls on Congress to limit all federal student loan interest rates to no more than 2% above the federal prime interest rate. Senator Brad Zaun -- a Republican from Urbandale -- says the federal government should not be making money from students and families on student loans.
"We're trying to end the predatory lending and our Congress from really taking advantage of our students," said Zaun. "Just for a heads-up, right now the direct subsidized loans and the unsubsidized loans for an undergraduates have an interest rate set at 5.05%. The direct, unsubsidized loans for graduates is at 6.6%. The direct plus loans, which is for parents, students and graduates -- and that's what most of the parents and students use -- is at 7.6%."
The Institute for College Access & Success says Iowa ranks 21st highest in the country for average student loan debt.
"Right now, Iowa has got a student debt load on the average in 2019 of $30,000," said Zaun. "63% of Iowa students graduate with debt. Student loan debt has soared to $1.51 trillion. Currently, right now there is an 11% delinquency rate. I just ask my colleagues, let's send a message to Washington, D.C. Quit making money off of our parents and our students and our colleges."
At the federal level, Democratic lawmakers have asked the Biden Administration to implement blanket student loan forgiveness at various levels, while the President has favored having Congress be the ones to cancel debt.