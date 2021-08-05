(Des Moines) -- The State of Iowa is set to celebrate their annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
Every first weekend of August, the state allows shoppers to be exempt from sales tax for certain products in accordance with Iowa Code section 423.3(68)(a)(2). Department of Revenue spokesperson, John Fuller, says the event will begin early Friday morning and run through the next 36 hours.
"So it's Friday and Saturday, August 6th and 7th, and people call this by different names, you know 'Sales Tax Weekend,' but it does not include Sunday," Fuller said.
The holiday officially runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday morning until midnight on Saturday. During the two day timeframe, Fuller says shoppers can be exempt from two types of sales tax on specific types of products.
"Iowans can save the 6 percent state sales tax, and the local option sales tax of one percent, which is in most places in the state," Fuller said. "They can save that on items of clothing and of shoes that are less than $100 per item, and they would save that 6 or 7 percent."
Fuller says the best way to find out what qualifies for the exemption is to visit the Department of Revenue's website and find the shopping bags icon. However, he did offer a few examples that would qualify, and also not qualify for the exemption.
"So if a person whose child is playing football that would want shoulder pads, they would still have to pay tax on the shoulder pads, or if they bought in-line skates they would still have to pay tax," Fuller said. "But if they bought just jeans or shirts, or sweatshirts, or just tennis shoes, they would not have to pay sales tax."
Shoppers are not limited to the amount of items under $100 that would qualify for the exemption. Fuller says if a shopper feels they were charged sales tax for an item that they shouldn't have been, there is a form online for them to fill out and file to the department.
Fuller added several shoppers usually will try to take advantage of the exemption and that it does some good for Iowans.
"A lot of people do some shopping this weekend every year and are sort of familiar with it, and I think the retailers are aware of it," Fuller said. "Usually I think Iowans appreciate they can save a little money on some purchases, so I think it's a good thing for Iowans."
For more information on the sales tax holiday, Iowans can visit the Department of Revenue website, or call the department at 515-281-3114.