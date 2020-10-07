(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expressing concern about the increasing number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state.
At her weekly news conference Wednesday morning, Reynolds disclosed the state recorded a one-day record for COVID-19 hospital patients on Tuesday, with 444. Monday's hospitalizations totaled 413. Calling the news "disappointing," The governor attributed the hike in hospital stays to continuing community spread issues across the state. She adds the number of elderly patients is a concern.
"Even though positive cases are more evenly distributed across age groups in many areas where virus activities are high," said Reynolds, "it's the vulnerable population that remains most impacted. In the last 14 days, 72% of all individuals hospitalized are over the age of 60, and 68% have preexisting health conditions."
Reynolds says her staff spoke with health officials across the state Tuesday to "better understand the situation on the ground." She says health care providers indicate they're able to manage the capacity, and that they have the resources that they need, and most importantly, they're prepared.
"I have said this several times," she said, "but, the unprecedented coordination and collaboration between our health care systems has really been impressive, and it's really allowing us to managed these increased numbers."
The governor expressed confidence in the state's health providers in handling issues related to the continuing pandemic.
"Even though the number of Iowans hospitalized is the highest it's been," said Reynolds, "we've not approached the peak of the hospital capacity. Our health care system is strong--and for that, we are grateful."
Reynolds says hospitals in northwest Iowa are seeing the greatest increase in admissions. Region 3--which includes most of the northwest corner of the state--recorded 142 cases, alone, on Tuesday, with 27 admitted to intensive care units. Region 4--covering southwest Iowa counties in KMAland--posted 23 hospitalizations Tuesday, with seven admitted to ICU.