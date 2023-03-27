(KMAland) -- An Iowa hunting tradition returns early next month.
The spring turkey seasons kick off in Iowa on April 7 and run through May 14. Jim Coffey is a forest wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Coffey says the Iowa spring turkey season is somewhat unique.
"So in Iowa, we have kind of a unique system compared to some of the other states in that we have split seasons," Coffey explained. "Hunters have to choose which of those seasons they want to hunt in and if they can also choose if they want to hunt with a gun or a bow. It's going to be an exciting time of the year."
The seasons start with a youth weekend from April 7-9, with season one running from April 10-13. Seasons two through four run from April 14-18, April 19-25, and April 26-May 14, respectively. Meanwhile, the resident archery-only season spans from April 10 to May 14. Coffey says the spring hunting season has grown in popularity since its inception nearly 50 years ago.
"We're in our 49th year of turkey hunting in Iowa so next year will be the big 50th anniversary," said Coffey. "We started out in 1974 with issuing 300 permits and right now we issue about 50,000 permits every year."
He adds roughly 22 percent of those tags get filled each year, which equates to a harvest of around 11,500 birds. Coffey also attributes the seasons' popularity amongst hunters to the sport's intimacy and turkeys needing to be drawn nearly 30 yards away from the hunter.
"I call it one of the most intimate sports that's out there and the excitement level goes up the closer that turkey gets," he said. "It's an adrenaline rush like you'll never experience and most people once they've hunted turkeys, it'll be the one sports that they say they'll never give up."
With the seasons just over a week away, Coffey recommends hunters start planning their hunts, including getting permission from landowners, practicing calls, brushing up on their hunting skills, and ensuring they have the appropriate hunting licenses and tags.
Additionally, Coffey reminds hunters of the required reporting of any turkeys they bag during the season.
"That helps us keep track of not only the total harvest in the state, but the locations since a hunter in Iowa is eligible about anywhere in the state," said Coffey. "We like to know where those birds are being harvested at so we can keep track of those annual local populations as well."
Harvests must be reported by midnight the day after a turkey is tagged, before taking it to a locker or taxidermist, or before processing it for consumption. Hunters may purchase up to two tags for Iowa's four spring turkey seasons as long as at least one of the tags is for the fourth season. For more information, visit the Iowa DNR website, or contact Coffey at 641-774-2958. You can hear the full interview with Coffey below: