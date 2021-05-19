(KMAland) — Hunters across KMAland and Iowa finished up their final weekend of spring turkey season Sunday.
Each year, Iowa offers turkey hunters a fall season, plus an archery season that runs through early January. That’s followed by a spring season that offers archery-only and combination gun/archery licenses throughout the spring. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources based in southwest Iowa. Dollison says turkey populations have been on the decline in the state.
“I would say it's definitely been decreasing significantly over the last 10-15 years," said Dollison. "We might be stable from where we have been from the last several years. We definitely see way less birds than we did back in about 2008 across all of Iowa, but especially in southwest and southeast Iowa. Those areas have seen a drop in population."
Dollison says the DNR gets reports in fall of large groups of turkeys together, which could lead some to believe the population is rebounding. He says the large groups are just a function of how the birds behave.
"In the spring, they kind of hang out generally in smaller groups," said Dollison. "They'll roost in the trees at night. You'll have hens and gobblers and some jakes together in groups of four or five, up to 20 birds in one tree or trees right next to each other. In the fall, they are getting in larger groups called winter flocks. All of the birds from miles around will congregate into big groups."
Biologists continue to work on the source of the decline in turkey populations. Dollison says the original assumption was that weather was the main culprit.
"The original thought was the weather when we were having cold, wet springs in a row," said Dollison. "We thought that was impacting the population. We're seeing the weather come around and not seeing the populations come back with that weather change. So, the thought is most likely two other things. That would either disease or predation."
In Iowa, the DNR is underway with a large disease study in wild turkey populations.
"We have a study going right now to check for something called lymphoproliferative disease or LPDV for short," said Dollison. "They were asking people to turn in their turkey legs of harvested birds over the last several years. From that preliminary data, it's shown a higher percentage of birds have that disease than we thought would. They'll be crunching those numbers and putting out results to that study."
Dollison says an increase in turkey predators, especially in southern Iowa, has also impacted bird populations.
"Down in Missouri, they mostly feel like it's more predation related, particularly with raccoons," said Dollison. "We have a very large population of raccoons right now. The fur prices have gone down like crazy, so we very little trapping going on, so our raccoon populations and other fur-bearers are really high right now."
Spring turkey hunting first began in Iowa in 1974. Last year, the DNR says 14,689 turkeys were harvested in the spring. Dollison made his comments on a recent edition of “Outdoors in KMAland.” You can hear his full segment below.