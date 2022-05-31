(Des Moines) -- The Iowa State Fair is looking for the next group of outstanding Iowans.
Nominations are currently being sought for the 2022 Iowan of the Day awards at the State Fair. The awards are sponsored by the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products. For over 25 years, standout citizens have been honored with the title of Iowan of the Day. On the KMA "Morning Show," Blue Ribbon Foundation public relations intern Brooklin Border says it's always exciting to recognize these deserving people.
"All of these Iowans are incredible people," said Border. "They've done so much for their communities -- they volunteer, they show great work ethic, these people are just really amazing. We're just asking all people in their communities if you have somebody in your community that deserves to be recognized for their efforts."
Winners of the Iowan of the Day receive a slew of gifts, courtesy of the sponsoring organizations. They include a day of recognition at the Iowa State Fair, gate admission for four, $200 cash, use of a golf cart at the fair, VIP parking, and much more.
In addition to working with the Iowan of the Day, the Blue Ribbon Foundation assists in other ways around the fair. Border says they're currently getting set for their benefit auction coming up Saturday, July 9.
"We're working a lot on our Corndog Kickoff Auction," said Border. "That benefit auction is going to give people a little pre-taste of the fair. It gives people the chance to donate and support the Blue Ribbon Foundation and all of our renovations coming up."
Tickets for the Corndog Kickoff are on sale for $100, and attendees get the chance to partake in many of the fair's fun activities.
If you know an Iowan deserving of the Iowan of the Day, nomination forms are available at BlueRibbonFoundation.org/IOTD. All nominations must be submitted no later than July 1, and all nominees must reside within the state. You can hear the full interview with Brooklin Border below.