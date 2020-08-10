(KMAland) -- This year's Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival is much different than the traditional format.
This year the State Marching Band Festival will be in a virtual format. Executive Board members for the IHSMA as well as an advisory committee with added suggestions from high school band directors decided this was the best decision for all included. Executive Director for the IHSMA Alan Greiner explained how the virtual festival will work.
“That will allow the schools to still perform at home. They would then send their performance to a panel of adjudicators that would then perceive that performance and assign a divisional rating,” Greiner said.
On a typical year the Festival is one that consists of eight different regions across the state where each region will host anywhere from 15-30 different bands to participate. The event would span over two weekends and each band would typically bring numerous spectators to attend these competitions as well.
“This still allows them that opportunity to march and have that experience. It also allows the opportunity to get critical feedback from the judges. It doesn’t mix those multiple communities into one location which was our concern,” Greiner said.
Currently the date is to be determined for the virtual festival but Greiner says he and his staff are looking at October 16th as a date. He does also mention that it is a lot different and they are still working on the process of the times based on school situations.
“We are still designing it trying to figure out what is going to work best for our teachers or what even the interest is among some of our schools. This is because we have a whole range of schools that are going back full force with their marching bands, some that are marching in a very moderate way and schools that aren’t going to march at all. We are trying to figure out where that interest is and what they want and need from us so that we can design the best experience around them,” Greiner said.
To hear the full interview with Alan Greiner click below.