(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa State Patrol officials are hoping for a safer--and slower--year on the highways in 2021.
Recently, the patrol released its traffic statistics for 2020, and its goals for the new year well underway. One of the goals for this year is to hold the number of traffic fatalities under 300. Last year was a deadly one on Iowa roadways--335 fatalities were reported. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer for the Iowa State Patrol's Council Bluffs post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, DeVault attributed last year's hike in fatalities to motorists driving at excessively high speeds.
"You know, it's going to be pretty tough to force that number of fatalities under 300 if we continue to see such an alarming trend of speeds increasing on our roadways," said DeVault.
In fact, the patrol issued 1,497 citations in 2020 to motorists driving at 100 mph or greater--a huge jump from 2019's total of 659. DeVault says COVID-19 may be one of the reasons why more motorists were exceeding 100 mph.
"I know there was a timeframe in there where some of those really excessive speeds," he said, "those violators flat told us that 'we just thought with COVID, you guys weren't going to stop and put yourselves in harm's way.' They just basically thought that they could get away with it because of COVID, that we weren't going to stop cars. That was never the case at the Iowa State Patrol. There was never a time where we were told, or we had guys that just weren't stopping any cars. So, we were out enforcing those."
DeVault says the increased speeds happened despite less traffic on the roads in 2020.
"There was a decrease in the amount of traffic volume that was out on the interstate system during those months," said DeVault, "when everybody was staying home. Summer travel probably wasn't the way it normally would have been along the interstate system--so therefore, less traffic. You have less vehicles to slow you down if you choose to really push that speed limit well over those posted limits."
DeVault says the fastest speeds were posted in the mid-to-late summer months. One-hundred-76 citations were written in July for speeds over a hundred, plus 174 in August and 164 in September. The most excessive speeds recorded were 148 mph in July, 142 mph in August and 148 mph again in September.
"Everybody at some point and time driving, you maybe do not have cruise control, or something else is going on in the car," he said, "you find yourself creeping above that posted speed limit. We think we're pretty understanding when it comes to some of those things. But, when you're going 25, 30, 35, 40 mph over the posted speed limit, at that point, you're just being blatantly disrespectful to the laws, and frankly to the other motorists out there on the roadways. At that point in time, you know darn good and well, you're going over the posted speed limit--and quite excessively to add to that."
So far in 2021, 24 traffic fatalities have been reported in Iowa as of Thursday. That's down four from this time last year, and down 12 from this time in 2019.