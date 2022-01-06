(Council Bluffs) -- While snowfall amounts were less than expected, Friday's freezing drizzle still caused trouble on Iowa's roadways.
That's according to Iowa State Patrol District 4 Trooper Ryan Devault, who says the patrol in Southwest Iowa dealt with a busy New Year's Eve. Devault says his district dealt with 17 assists from 8 a.m. December 31st until 8 p.m. on January 1st, and 19 accidents with reportable damage during the same time frame. Devault says that vehicles began sliding off roadways early Friday evening due to the freezing drizzle.
"I think about 20 after four was the first call we had of a vehicle that had slid off the road most of that due to freezing drizzle that went through the area that I think a good portion of southwest Iowa saw," Devault said. "It just kind of snuck up on everybody, I think everyone was preparing for the snowfall event that was going to happen later that night or early Saturday morning, and that one just kind of snuck up on us."
Statewide, the patrol reported 77 crashes during the Friday morning to Saturday night period and 133 motorist assists.
Devault says it appeared all vehicles were struggling in the icy roads, and the patrol even had to call in a few off-duty troopers to assist in the coverage.
"It was everything from semis to regular passenger vehicles, SUVs, and pickups," Devault said. "I know there for a while in that early evening timeframe on New Year's Eve, we actually ended up calling out a couple of our troopers that were off duty that night to see if they could assist and help out in any way that they could for a few hours until we could get caught up with everything that was going on."
Devault said Interstate-80 was the heaviest hit roadway with accidents in Adair, Cass, and Pottawattamie Counties. However, Devault says most of the assists and crashes occurred Friday evening or early Saturday morning. Meanwhile, lighter snowfalls and fewer drivers led to a calmer Saturday afternoon.
While assists and accidents were abundant, one key statistic was as low as it could be, with zero fatalities reported from the state patrol over the holiday weekend. Devault applauded both the work of the patrol and the motoring public.
"Getting out there and driving impaired over that holiday weekend can sometimes make us cringe a little bit, and combine that with some weather that we had on New Year's Eve with that freezing drizzle, it was definitely a success on our book but also for the motoring public," Devault said. "It's not just us out there doing the enforcement, it takes an effort by every motorist that's out there to make sure they're making the right decisions or staying where they were if the weather got bad."
Devault says higher snowfall predictions earlier in the week likely kept more motorists at home on Saturday, helping lead to what he called an "unusual, but positive" statistic regarding the zero fatalities.