(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa State Patrol reports a large, and deadly increase in the number of speeding incidents throughout KMAland's roadways.
Similar to several parts of the nation, Sergeant Alex Dinkla with District 3 in Council Bluffs, says he has seen an increase in the number of speeding incidents on the roadways. Especially in the past 18-20 months, or since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the increase in incidents, Dinkla said the total number for fatalities this year as of Friday, sits at 184, an increase of 18 from this time last year. He added nearly half of these fatalities likely could have been avoided.
"47 percent of those folks that were killed, did not even have a seatbelt on, and that's one of the easiest ways to keep yourself safe in a vehicle, is just wear that seatbelt," Dinkla said. "Because had those 57 people chose to wear their seatbelt, there's a great chance that they might have not been killed or even injured in a crash."
However, Dinkla says this doesn't appear to be a usual summer increase with troopers reporting drivers clocking in consistently over 100 mph.
"Just this weekend, troopers were clocking people at 137 mph, 135 mph, these are not just people that are choosing to speed two or three mph over the speed limit or even 10 to 15," Dinkla said. "We're seeing people going at speeds that even law enforcement officers don't go to respond to incidents."
While they haven't found a silver bullet to curb the increase, Dinkla says there appears to be a few different reasons why drivers have picked up the pace on the roadways.
"We see a multitude of reasons why this is happening, but unfortunately this is kind of a new norm that we've seen people settle in," Dinkla said. "Improper planning, and improper timing as we've seen a lot of people traverse to their work field as going home and not working in the office. Therefore whenever they need to make a run, or an errand somewhere, it's improper planning and they're running late, and so to try speed that up, they're choosing to speed in their vehicle."
In the rural communities of Southwest Iowa, a unique problem that Dinkla says drivers have lost paying attention to with ludicrous speeds, is the wildlife they might and will likely encounter.
"The one thing that people don't keep in mind here in Iowa, is when you're driving 130, 140 mph that we're seeing out here from people, keep in consideration that we live in a rural community, there's farm animals that get out of their caged enclosures, there's deer and raccoons, there's all other types of elements, let alone other vehicles in the roadway with you," Dinkla said.
Dinkla says this year, the State Patrol introduced a Fatality Reduction Task Force to not only focus on enforcement, but also address the education and legislative sides of the issue. He advises people to buy into the program and not be afraid to call in when they see someone driving recklessly and to make sure they themselves are driving as safe as possible, including putting the phone down, taking the foot off the pedal, buckling seatbelts, and finding designated drivers if needed.