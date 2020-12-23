(Council Bluffs) -- Christmastime is just as busy on the roads as another holiday--and just as dangerous.
That's why the Iowa State Patrol is reminding motorists of a few safety tips as they head out on the highways to celebrate the next few days. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs post. DeVault tells KMA News the patrol hopes the holidays are marked by special moments--and not by tragedy.
"Remember as you begin to hit Iowa roadways," said DeVault, "always give yourself plenty of extra time. Your GPS systems don't take into consideration weather and road conditions. Please slow down and increase following distance. The excessively high speeds we have seen on Iowa roadways throughout 2020, combined with holiday travelers, is a recipe for disaster."
DeVault also urges motorists to buckle up--including passengers riding in the backseat--and more importantly, drive sober.
"With all the holiday parties and gatherings around the holiday season," he said, "if you choose to drink, don't drive, and more importantly, plan ahead to have a sober ride."
DeVault says traffic was down during Thanksgiving weekend, mainly because many people elected to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From a COVID standpoint, that's probably a good thing," said DeVault. "I don't think we saw near the spike they maybe thought they would after that Thanksgiving weekend. I think a few more people decided to stay home, and do their part there."
For the latest road conditions, you can log on to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.