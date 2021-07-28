(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is congratulating the 28 state troopers who are returning home from a special assignment on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Earlier this month, Iowa joined a handful of other states in supplying state troopers to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with law enforcement activities near the southern border. During the mission -- which was dubbed Operation Lone Star -- troopers assisted in the Del Rio sector with both law enforcement and humanitarian efforts.
"This wasn't a decision that I entered into lightly," said Reynolds. "But I don't know who anyone, after hearing the stories, the statistics, the mission and the outcomes that were accomplished by our team that went down to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the border. I am so proud of what this team did and the impact in just a short timeframe that they had on the area and on the people across the board."
The outside help to Texas came under an emergency management pact that exists and allows states to share resources during disasters. Currently, Iowa is footing the bill for the trooper deployment, but Reynolds says there is a possibility of being reimbursed by Texas or the federal government in the future. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says they are still figuring up the total costs for the mission.
"It's still a little bit in flux, but it looks like right now we're just short of $50,000 in hard costs," said Bayens. "That would be lodging, food, gas, vehicle rentals, some additional equipment that they needed like Camelbaks and those sorts of things. It's going to be about $150,000 in overtime costs. And then about $100,000 in what would be their traditional salaries. It looks like -- total -- would be a tick under $300,000, but $100,000 of that would have been salary costs we would have incurred anyways."
The deployment came at a busy time for the state patrol, including gearing up for RAGBRAI and the State Fair. Colonel Nathan Fulk is chief of the ISP. He says he and other patrol leadership wanted to ensure that their other missions could be fulfilled before committing to going to Texas.
"We have RAGBRAI going on right now, we have extreme heat and we have 21 troopers out supporting that endeavor, plus another eight or 10 locals, so we're right at about 30," said Fulk. "We have the Iowa State Fair coming up where we have a significant amount more troopers working that event to maintain security. These frequently occur -- these special assignments -- we've had the National Governor's Conference that pulls in 50-plus troopers. We strategically look with our leadership element to see where can we strategically spare a trooper that we will minimize impact and negate impact to the state of Iowa."
During their deployments, troopers assisted with traffic duties, humanitarian efforts, tactical operations and human smuggling operations. Reynolds says Iowa's commitment of resources to the border is in direct response to what she calls failed federal border policies.
"We've made it very clear that we feel that this is the federal responsibility and that that is their role to secure the southern borders," said Reynolds. "But because they are not, states are stepping up and doing that. It's their responsibility, but in the absence of them taking and protecting the border, we're stepping up to do that."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has reported an increase in law enforcement encounters with immigrants attempted to cross the border. In the area where Iowa's troopers deployed, federal agents were reportedly dealing with over 1,000 people attempting to cross each day.