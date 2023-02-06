(Ames) -- The Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University is poised to host its annual Farm Transitions Conference in Ames Feb. 9-10.
The conference serves as an opportunity for farmers, young and old, new and established, to expand their knowledge of the financial elements of farming, according to Iowa State Center for Ag Law attorney Kitt Tovar Jensen.
“Even though this is hosted by the Beginning Farmer Center, this isn’t just for beginning farmers,” Jensen said. “They are a big part of the audience, but also anyone who’s looking to exit or retire from farming, people who are looking to expand their farm operation by bringing on a family member, or just folks who wanna make sure their current estate plan to pass on the farm to the next generation is up to date.”
The event will be split into two days, with several sessions covering a variety of topics regarding producer finances and lender relations.
“The first day really focuses more on the finances as well as the economics,” Jensen said. “Looking at beginning farmer loans, beginning farmer tax credits. We’ll have a session that uses case studies and discussion questions to help a producer understand what lenders look for when offering loans or credits. The second day then moves into the nuts and bolts and we’ll have attorneys coming to talk about those legal basics.”
With the number of beginning farmers continuing to increase across the state of Iowa, the Farm Transitions Conference allows those individuals to brainstorm new ideas to increase profit and productivity within their operations.
“We also really encourage beginning farmers to think outside the box,” Jense said. “A lot of these younger people we’re working with can be very creative in ‘what other ideas do you have to have that additional stream of income?’ Or, ‘what do the numbers say about something that can add value?’”
On top of the resources available for new farmers, the conference will also offer advice to people looking to retire from farming and help them navigate through the pressures of doing so.
“We see two big areas where people struggle,” Jensen said. “One is that it’s just hard to get started. These are very taboo topics in finances, so that’s just one hurdle. The other thing you see with established producers is that you may see [a lack of] intentional decisions, because sometimes you don’t recognize all the choices that you have.”
The Farm Transitions Conference will be held at the Gateway Hotel in Ames Feb. 9-10. In-person registration is $175 per person, webinar-only registration is $150 and registration for college or university students is $100.
Participants can register online at calt.iastate.edu.
Click below to hear the full interview with Jensen from the KMA Morning Show.