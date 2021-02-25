(Des Moines) -- The State of Iowa is launching a dedicated website that will contain information on COVID-19 vaccine availability around the state.
During her weekly press conference Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the new site, which will go live Friday.
"Vaccinate.Iowa.Gov will provide information about eligibility, resources available to assist Iowans and provide answers to frequently asked questions," said Reynolds. "It will also include a vaccine locator, so you can find providers near you, click through to their websites to check availability and to get details about scheduling."
Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that the state had cancelled a contract with Microsoft to develop a statewide website to schedule vaccine appointments. She says that undertaking proved too difficult with the amount of different scheduling systems used by providers around the state. Reynolds says the site launching this week contains information only and no scheduling capability.
"I want to be clear, you cannot schedule an appointment on this site or register to be contacted when scheduling is available," said Reynolds. "But it will connect you to a provider for scheduling in their system. That's going to become easier as the supply continues to increase. Right now, one of the issues has been supply."
In addition to launching the website, the state is setting up an avenue for older Iowans who struggle with using the Internet. Starting March 8th, Iowans over the age of 65 will be able to call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 211 to get help scheduling a vaccine appointment.
"Older Iowans make up almost 18% of our total state population," said Reynolds. "We all know that this is the population that's most vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. So, it's absolutely critical that they're vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their health and allow them to finally get back to doing things they enjoy without worrying about the virus."
Reynolds says there are currently no plans to expand and add a statewide vaccine scheduling system.
"We're working with our existing providers, so this will be a one-stop shop that you'll eventually be able to go on -- similar to what they are doing nationally -- put in zip code and it will tell you providers within a certain range and then you'll be able to schedule directly through their website," said Reynolds.
The state is working with several area agencies on aging to help a limited number of older Iowans get scheduled for vaccines before the hotline is available March 8th. Reynolds also announced that Iowa is expected to get its first shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week.