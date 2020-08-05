(Des Moines) -- City and county governments in Iowa will be reimbursed for certain COVID-19-related expenses through money provided in the CARES Act.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week that the state is allocating $125 million of its $1.25 billion in COVID-19 relief to local governments in the state. Reynolds says city and county budgets are already stretched thin and the pandemic has exacerbated that.
"One of the state's most reliable partners in both responding to COVID-19 and serving Iowans every day is local government -- our cities and counties," said Reynolds. "As someone who spent four terms as a Clarke County Treasurer and worked in the office before that, I understand the importance of local and state government working together."
Reynolds says the state will be dividing the money based on population.
"$100 million in reimbursement will be divided between eligible cities and counties," said Reynolds. "Sixty percent will go to cities and 40% to counties based on their population using the 2019 Census data. The remaining $25 million will be used to cover local government's match requirements for FEMA. Any unused funds will be reallocated to local governments on the percentages listed above."
The funds will be available as reimbursements to local governments for a wide variety of extra expenses due to COVID-19.
"These funds can be used to reimburse for expenditures such as COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment, PPE, sanitizing products, testing supplies and ventilators, other COVID-19 expenses such as payroll costs for public health and public safety personnel, emergency staffing and overtime medical transportation, costs associated with enhanced 211 service and technology expenses to allow local services to be provided remotely," said Reynolds.
The Governor says more information on rules and the application and payout process will be available in the coming days.
"We're going to do everything that we can to make sure that the process to request reimbursements and the process for payments will be online, transparent and as simple as possible for local governments," said Reynolds. "We'll be working in the coming weeks with (the Iowa State Association of Counties) and the League of Cities to ensure their members are fully looped-in on what they need to do to receive the funds as quickly as possible."
Reynolds has previously announced just over $70 million of CARES Act funding to the state's K-12 schools, as well as $50 million for increased mental health services in the state.