(Atlantic) -- Housing rehabilitation efforts recently took a step forward, thanks to grant money from a KMAland foundation.
Twelve homes were renovated through the work of the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, a nonprofit fund administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, through a $100,000 grant awarded by the Iowa West Foundation in March, 2022. Of the 12 rehabbed, four were located in Harlan, while three were in Atlantic. Other homes were renovated in Henderson, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Elliott and Griswold. SWIPCO Community Development Coordinator Erin Hudson tells KMA News the renovation efforts focused on low-to-moderate income units.
"The types of rehab that we did was replacement of windows and doors," said Hudson. "We did some roof repairs, we updated insulation, and did some foundation repairs. All of the rehabilitation focuses on health, safety and energy efficiency, and hopefully goes toward building value in their homes."
Hudson says the houses renovated must meet certain criteria.
"They have to be low-to-moderate income individuals," she said. "So, we focus on that. Then, we have an inspector go in to see what the scope will be. Then, we bid it out and determine what the needs are in terms of homes, and what needs to be done."
Seven of the homes were owned by disabled individuals, while five were owned by elderly residents. One home included children under the age of six living in the residence. Hudson says the Iowa West grant was invaluable with the renovation efforts.
"The rehabilitation costs for the 12 homes was $203,394," said Hudson. "The Iowa West Foundation grant was $100,000, which allowed us to leverage funds from grants from the Iowa Finance Authority and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. So, we combined those three funding sources in order to rehab those 12 homes."
SWIPCO provides grant writing and administration services to member communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.