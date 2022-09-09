(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College starts a new school year with another enrollment hike.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney announced the school posted a 1.6% enrollment increase for the fall, 2022 semester versus this same time last year.
"Our Clarinda campus (enrollment) is up," said Kinney, "and our Harlan campus is up, along with the main campus, itself. So, we're excited to see some growth, and really getting students into education, and getting them for the good jobs that we have in our region, to fill those jobs that are needed."
Kinney notes enrollment is actually down at the Iowa Western centers in Shenandoah and Atlantic. But, he adds there's a reason for that.
"Most of what I attribute it to right now is--especially at the adult learning side--people are able to get jobs," he said. "We're seeing more and more individuals going out and getting jobs, and different things like that. Now, that's with the attendance at those centers. What that doesn't figure in is the high school enrollment numbers that are throughout the centers. With those added in, we're going to start running some different numbers into the future. But with those centers, I believe those numbers will be up, too."
Kinney attributes the enrollment hike system-wide to students returning to campuses now that the COVID-19 situation has eased slightly.
"We're not facing the COVID issues that we did last year, when we had to start up and things like that," said Kinney. "Students are feeling more comfortable. I do think students are staying a little bit closer to home, too. With COVID and stuff, students who might have left our region and went somewhere are staying at home."
He says another factor behind the enrollment hike is the overall cost of education.
"We're less than the four-year institutions in the state of Iowa," he said. "So, I think those students are staying home, getting those first two years of education out of the way here, then transferring on. Or, I think more and more students are going straight to the workforce, and are starting to look at a job in welding or advanced manufacturing, or automotive, or things like that with less of a degree. So, that's what we're really attributing those to."
Kinney adds enrollment remains strong at the Clarinda campus' Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing or CEAM program. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Daniel Kinney here: