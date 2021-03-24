(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are extolling the virtues of a program designed to train tomorrow's industrial workforce.
Iowa Western's Clarinda campus holds an open house for the school's Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing or CEAM program. Residents and business leaders are invited to the event Thursday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the CEAM lab, located at the corner of 8th and Main Streets in Clarinda. Kristin Smith is director of Iowa Western's Clarinda center. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Smith says CEAM was launched five years ago through a joint effort of Fred Lisle, the late Lisle Corporation president, and then-Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney. She says the goal was to create a program to meet the needs of local industries with advanced technology and techniques.
"We had some manufacturing training," said Smith, "but, we needed something new, something more up to date. So, conversations kind of got started, curriculums started going, and we came up with the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing. Our first cohort class--it's cohort program--started in September, 2016. Since then, we've had 41 students graduate from the CEAM program--which, to some people, doesn't seem like very much, but we only take 15 students a year."
Currently, two-year programs are offered in two tracks--electromechanical technology, or tool and die technology.
"This is a non-credit program, which means you do not get college credit for it, you get continuing education CEUs," she said. "But, the beauty of a non-credit program is we can make changes whenever we want. We can say, 'you know, is this class still meaningful? Is this equipment still meaningful? Or, can we bring in something new and exciting, and what the industry needs their employees to be trained on.'"
Plans call for developing a new curriculum track beginning in the fall of 2022. More information about the CEAM program is available by contacting Kristin Smith at 712-542-5117, or emailing ksmith@iwcc.edu. You can hear her full interview at kmaland.com's "AM in the AM" page.