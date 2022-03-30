(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College's enrollment numbers are recovering following a pandemic-induced slump.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the school's spring semester saw a 2.4% enrollment hike over the same time last year. Enrollment was up less than 1% for the fall semester. Kinney says more students are returning to the classrooms as COVID-19 case numbers wane.
"I'm impressed with what we've been able to do to come out of COVID," said Kinney. "The fall, our COVID numbers weren't great, weren't bad. We kind of had a hiccup at the beginning of spring, but since we've got through Omicron, it's really gone well. Our enrollment is increasing. It's really showing the confidence students have in getting back to campuses out there--which is important."
Kinney says the post-COVID enrollment rebound is also indicated in the number of new students, which is up 14% this semester over the spring of 2021. He adds more students are also continuing their education at other institutions.
"We've had students that have started to transfer out," he said. "They're starting to go to universities, after they've spent a little bit longer time with us, and waited into universities opened up. But, I think we're through COVID as best as we can right now. We'll live with it, and we'll see what happens."
At the same time, Kinney and officials at Iowa's other community colleges await final state aid numbers from this year's legislative session. While saying he hopes Iowa Western can hold tuition costs down next academic year, rising utility costs due to inflation make it difficult.
"We have seen a significant increase in utility bills with the cost of inflation," said Kinney. "We're really getting hit hard financially at Iowa Western, as well as all the community colleges in Iowa. We've been really talking to the legislators about that, and hopefully, they'll come through on that."
Supplemental state aid for the state's 15 two-year institutions has yet to be finalized at the Statehouse. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Dan Kinney here: