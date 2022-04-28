(Council Bluffs) -- One KMAland community college hopes to provide more educational opportunities and reduce recidivism for incarcerated individuals.
Iowa Western Community College is among 73 colleges and universities invited to participate in the third round of the Second Chance Pell Experiment. The federal program initially launched in 2015 by the Obama Administration aims to expand access to federal pell grants for incarcerated individuals enrolled in participating programs. IWCC President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News the program will allow the school to work closely with and provide opportunities for individuals located at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
"Providing an education to individuals that once upon release, we will have graduated them through some type of CTE program, that they leave the system there and go out and get a good paying job," said Kinney.
Kinney says the programs typically would be offered to individuals within five to eight years of release, who can then fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid to apply for the Pell grant.
At a previous institution, Kinney says he was able to see the positive impact the program can offer.
"We were one of the first institutions and what we saw when that came out, we were able to one--help to fill that void and need in our workforce that was needed," said Kinney. "We offered welding, construction, and those types of trade programs that individuals that were incarcerated could go through those and then upon release could get jobs."
Currently, IWCC does offer non-credit courses for incarcerated individuals at the Clarinda Correctional Facility to work towards a HiSet, or high school equivalency diploma. But, after results at previous institutions, Kinney says he was set on bringing the pell experiment to southwest Iowa.
"When I came here and the work that we've done with Clarinda, I said 'hey, we need to look at this, we need to take our program that we are currently doing to the next level,'" said Kinney. "They came out and said they were going to add some additional institutions to the pilot program and so we submitted an RFP to ask that we would be one of those and then we were selected as that."
While saying the pell grant alone may not remove hesitancy for employers to hire formerly incarcerated individuals, Kinney says it does add another layer to the partnerships currently tackling the issue.
"We're finding more and more businesses are being acceptable to it, you know the state of Iowa has put a lot of time and energy in looking at that--how does their release work, how do we get their driver's license, how do get them into housing, and things like that," said Kinney. "All that together with the state of Iowa and what the Department of Corrections has been doing, and then with the institutions coming, the community collleges, and the University of Iowa is involved in this program too."
Schools participating in the program will begin working with federal and state penal institutions to enroll incarcerated individuals in educational programs and will have access to pell grants as early as July 1st.