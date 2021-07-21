Accident

(Tarkio) — An Iowa woman received minor injuries after her vehicle struck a deer in rural Atchison County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck around 9 p.m. Monday on Highway 59, approximately four miles north of Tarkio. The patrol says 43-year-old Melissa J. Wallace of Rippey, Iowa was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on the highway, when her vehicle struck a deer.

Wallace drove herself to Community Hospital-Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

