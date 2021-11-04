(Council Bluffs) -- As workforce numbers continue to struggle in Iowa, one state group attempts to close the gap between employers and employees.
Iowa Workforce Development continues to hold roundtables for employers and employees to find solutions for the workforce shortage striking the state. The latest roundtable took place Thursday morning at Iowa Western Community College. Iowa WORKS operations manager Randall McQueeney in Council Bluffs says the roundtables help make employers and employees aware of their services.
"So all of the attendees are going to learn about the available resources and options for hiring and re-training employees, upscaling employees, collaborating with community and education partners, removing barriers such as child care that can often block Iowans from entering the workforce," McQueeney said. "They'll learn about current employer needs and gaps, financial, technical, and emergency services, as well as grant opportunities, and worker training opportunities."
McQueeney says the roundtables also provide opportunities for employers to learn about how to address barriers to employment.
"We'll be talking about how to address child care, finding a pathway for new employees through work-based learning programs, which can include K-through-12 programs where students get to test drive careers," McQueeney said. "Conduct or participate in pre-apprenticeship programs, registered apprenticeship programs, and internships."
Iowa Workforce Development also held a roundtable on October 13th. While no more roundtables are scheduled in KMAland, McQueeney says businesses can still reach Iowa WORKS for business assessments.
"Those assessments are conducted on site, with individual employers to quickly address the direct needs of their business," McQueeney said. "They're designed to evaluate the company needs and provide that employer with a tailored set of information about relevant state programs that can help them. The companies will be given both a dedicated plan of action, and direct forms of contact for people who can actually assist."
Businesses interested in an assessment can email Iowa WORKS at i-w-d-assessments@iwd.gov.
McQueeney also invites employees to visit the Iowa WORKS site in Council Bluffs in the Omni Center and explore the tools at their disposal.
"We're open and we're helping people just like we used to, so we're open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30, except Wednesdays when we open at 9:00," McQueeney said. "We can help with resumes, we can help you improve your interview skills, we have a plethora of workshops that we're offering both in person, and for people who may not live in the area or don't find it as convenient to come to our center, we can engage virtually as well."
For more information, you can contact the Iowa WORKS site in Council Bluffs at 712-352-3480 or by email at council-bluffs-iowa-works@iwd.gov.