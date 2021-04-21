(KMAland) -- Iowans for Adoption, a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its first-ever virtual Gingerbread Run (5K) or Move For Adoption event for the entire month of April.
The event will help raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and National Foster Care Month in May. Board member for Iowans for Adoption Rusty Johnson appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and spoke about the purpose for the event.
“To raise awareness and get people together the idea came up for a 5k run/walk. This year with COVID that’s hard and we really want to make sure that people are safe but can participate,” Johnson said. “A bunch of awesome brains came around the table and said how can we still pull this off and maybe even involve more people throughout the state? Usually our runs happen more in central Iowa but let’s see if we can have anybody and everybody.”
Money raised will be used to pay for registration and shirts for youth living in out-of-home care (foster care, residential placements, etc.) and free adoption and foster care educational materials. Johnson explained how an event like this can raise awareness as well.
“Here in Iowa we have about 800 kids that are legally free for adoption through foster care. Luckily we have a lot of great families and foster families that do adopt, but that’s a lot of kids right here in Iowa that need to be adopted,” Johnson said. “This gives a little education and information out there and we are really really excited for this gingerbread run.”
Registered participants can compete in the virtual 5K by submitting their time to the IFA registration page or Move For Adoption by performing any activity, any distance, any location, any time throughout April. The organization encourages those who participate to upload/share photos from either event.
Families and individuals can register online at https://runsignup.com/ifa All paid participants receive a shirt, a medal and other promotional items, which will be mailed to them. To hear the full interview with Rusty Johnson click below.