(KMAland) -- Tax relief advocates are pushing for state lawmakers to develop a statewide system for collecting and providing information on local bond issue proposals, particularly for special elections.
The Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation contacted all 99 county auditors showing 35 counties are holding special elections next month, including bond questions totaling nearly $400 million in possible new spending. Sarah Curry is a research director with Iowans for Tax Relief. Curry tells KMA News they surveyed the auditors to ensure voters knew that 24 government entities had placed questions on the March 7th ballot, including 16 public school districts.
"It's for multiple things -- building new elementary schools, re-modeling high schools and athletic complexes and that type of thing," said Curry. "But then cities also do bond elections for swimming pools or community recreation complexes or that type of thing and then there's community colleges. These are all important things that are payed for by our property tax dollars, so we're not saying you shouldn't vote for the bond, we're saying people should be encouraged to take part in their civic duty and vote and have a say in their community."
Curry says most of the proposals would include some form of an increase in property taxes, which is the primary funding source for the various entities. Multiple school districts throughout KMAland have placed bond issue questions on the ballot, including $14 million and $19.2 million for the Clarinda and Southwest Valley school districts, respectively. Meanwhile, the city of Mount Ayr has also placed a $2 million question on constructing a city pool.
Currently, the burden falls on the county auditors who serve as the elections commissioner in their respective counties to post information on their county website and necessary publications regarding the election. However, during the survey, Curry says as late as 30 days before the special election, 14 counties did not have information posted on their website, including Taylor County, which has portions included in the Clarinda and Southwest Valley school districts.
"There were a number of counties that did not have any information about the election -- no language or anything on their website," said Curry. "So, as a citizen of that county, if I went to do my due diligence for what was coming up on the next special election, I wouldn't have had any information. That's also not fair or right."
While the Secretary of State's office aggregates information on congressional or state office races, Curry says little information from the state office is provided for local special elections. Thus she says her group is pushing the Secretary of State and the Iowa Legislature to begin developing a centralized location for information on top of requiring counties to post the information online.
"Every time we have a local property tax increase or a bond, or hotel/motel tax, or anything like that that really directly impacts our lives at the local level, it's not being aggregated," Curry explained. "So there's no data, there's no way for us to find out what's going on or how people voted in the past. So, we're hoping that the Secretary of State's office will start to pick up this responsibility and show that local government elections are extremely important."
Currently, both the Iowa House and Senate have proposed property tax bills that, among other things, include items pertaining to city and county bond issues. The House bill would require notices of bond proposals or elections to be mailed to each property owner in the respective entity's jurisdiction, which Curry feels is a step in the right direction in improving transparency.
"It's essentially a postcard to property tax holders within the district just letting them know that the bond is happening and how much it would cost," she said. "And then they would also require them to show what the estimated property tax increase would be to pay for the bond."
Meanwhile, the Senate bill would require city and county bonds be included in annual financial statements. Curry says her group also plans to reach out to all 99 county auditors following the election to review turnout for the various special elections.