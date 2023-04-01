(KMAland) -- Iowans are marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.
Thanks to the health-care plan, Iowans have saved thousands of dollars in insurance premiums and have had better access to medical providers.
The Affordable Care Act has been a lifeline for millions of Americans during its 13 years, and with extended pandemic-era Medicaid benefits scheduled to vanish in mid May, access to affordable health care will become even more critical.
Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic said the ACA has made coverage available to about 15,000 Iowans who would otherwise be uninsured, and to 14,000 small-business owners and self-employed Iowans.
"Because of the Affordable Care Act," said Sinovic, "Iowans have saved an average of over $1,100 per year in reduced insurance premiums."
Sinovic said despite the ACA's success, its so-called affordability tax credits face threats from GOP repeal efforts and spending cut proposals.
He said protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions from being denied coverage, closing gaps in Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage to make drugs more affordable for older adults, and extending pandemic related health care cost relief to Iowans is critical.
Eighty-two thousand Iowans enrolled in ACA plans last year, 35th in the country. But that's a significant number - Sinvoic said - as inflationary and economic pressures continue to eat away at people's savings, confidence, and health coverage options.
He said being able to save and still have access to good health insurance is critical for Iowans.
"In a tight economy, in a tough job market here in the state where we're not growing as fast as other states," said Sinovic, "times are tough and that $1,100 is going to go to put food on the table for your family so those cost savings are very real."
Supporters of the ACA say it has provided affordable health insurance and improved coverage for at least 100 million Americans.