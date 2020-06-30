(New York City) — Iowans traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will now have to quarantine for 14 days.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Iowa is one of 16 states on a list that requires travelers to self-isolate once they reach one of the three northeastern states who issued a joint travel advisory this week. Any state with a COVID-19 positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average is added to the list.
“We have to make sure the virus doesn't come in on a plane again. Learned hat lesson -- been there, done that,” said Cuomo. “So we're announcing a joint travel advisory. People coming in from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.”
New York City was one of the first hard-hit areas by COVID-19, but has since entered phase three of its reopening plan. Cuomo says spikes in other states could set his state back when it comes to recovery.
“New York is a hub,” said Cuomo. “If other states have a high infection rate, probability is they're gonna wind up increasing the spread and the infection in New York.”
Other states included in the advisory are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.