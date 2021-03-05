(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that Iowans under 64 years of age with an existing medical condition will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
IDPH made the announcement this week that providers can begin vaccinating those under 65 who have a medical condition that put them at a higher risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The state did not specify which conditions would qualify an individual for a shot, but instead directed Iowans to the CDC's list. The announcement comes as vaccinations continue on all Iowans over the age of 65 and certain essential workers included in Phase 1B. At her press conference earlier in the week, Governor Kim Reynolds said the amount of vaccinations was directly tied to how many doses the state could obtain from the federal government.
"We're working around the clock with the administration," said Reynolds. "As we see our allocations increase, we're going to do a great job with our local public health and with our providers across the state to really drive some mass vaccine clinics. We're starting to really see that take place. They're doing a good job of getting the vaccines we get into the arms of Iowans."
IDPH says several counties are mostly complete with its Phase 1B population, but did say some counties would continue to limit vaccinations until they could finish more of the first tier population. Reynolds says it's possible more mass vaccination clinics could come to the state in the near future.
"I think as the Department of Public Health continues to work with our local public health and the businesses and just where it makes to safely do that, you are going to see it as the allocation increases," said Reynolds. "That's key to all of this. You're going to see more and more of that happening across the state."
Some of the conditions that would qualify a person for a vaccine under the new guidelines from the CDC would include cancer, heart conditions, obesity, preganancy, smoking, diabetes and several others. Reynolds says the state continues to work with a number of providers to provide vaccines.
"We're working with our private partners," said Reynolds. "We've got a great relationship with places like Hy-Vee who are doing a great job. Other pharmacies across the state through the retail pharmacy program are doing some clinics and administering the vaccine. We're working with some of our manufacturing communities. So, it's across the board. Where we need to step in, we can. But right now, we've got a plan and process in place and if we need to do more, we'll adjust as the number of vaccine allocation is increased into the state."
More information on the new vaccine populations is expected to be released from local public health departments in the coming days.