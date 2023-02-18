(KMAland) -- Heart disease killed more than 7,100 Iowans in 2020, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; more than cancer and high blood pressure combined.
February is American Heart Month, and experts said it is important to know the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.
According to UnitedHealthcare, heart attacks occur when clogged arteries block blood flow to the heart, while cardiac arrest means the heart has stopped beating because of an electrical malfunction, resulting in an abnormal heartbeat.
Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said someone having a heart attack often shows classic symptoms.
"You have tightness, pressure, aching in the chest, and then in the arms, especially the left arm, and it can spread up from the neck, jaw, back," Johar outlined. "There's shortness of breath, there's fatigue, lightheadedness, dizziness, usually a feeling of heartburn or abdominal pain and nausea with a heart attack."
Johar noted cardiac arrest happens more suddenly, and is often caused by blunt trauma to the chest, which disrupts the heart's electrical circuitry, causing it to stop suddenly.
Johar explained both conditions are potentially deadly emergencies and require a call to 911. CPR can also save lives, and Johar encourages people to be trained in the most up-to-date techniques.
He stressed starting CPR quickly can mean the difference between life and death.
"You can start to have brain death within about three minutes or so and irreversible damage within eight minutes after the heart stops beating," Johar emphasized. "If you can start something prior to that, there's a tremendous chance of improvement, and almost a miraculous improvement in many cases."
CPR techniques are often modified and updated according to the latest research, but the American Heart Association said effective CPR will always come down to effective chest compressions, minimal interruptions and proper hand placement on the chest. You can find CPR classes at redcross.org.