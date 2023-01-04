(Undated) -- A KMAland native who flew an important space mission in the 1960's is gone.
Former astronaut Walter Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at the age of 90. Born in Creston in 1932, Cunningham and his family moved to California eight years later, where he graduated from Venice High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy a year later, then served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-to-56. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in physics from UCLA, Cunningham applied for and was accepted to the third group of NASA astronauts in 1963. In a 2002 interview with KMA News, Cunningham recalled that he had enough of "the right stuff" to become an astronaut.
"I had envied those guys that were already there," said Cunningham. "So, I applied, and later learned I was one of 777 qualified applicants, I guess. Eventually, they selected 14 of us."
In October, 1968, Cunningham flew with fellow astronauts Wally Schirra and Donn Eisele aboard Apollo 7. It was the first major test of the Apollo command module, and the first crewed spaceflight since the Apollo 1 fire that killed three astronauts in January, 1967. While saying the crew felt the pressure from Congress for a successful mission, Cunningham added they were confident that the spacecraft would function correctly.
"We had a lot of confidence in the spacecraft," he said. "I had lived with it day and night sometimes, tested it. I felt like there was no one else in the world who knew as much about the spacecraft as I did. So, I felt comfortable in flying it."
Apollo 7, indeed, proved the reliability of the system that eventually took the U.S. to the moon two months later. But, the flight was not without its hiccups. All three astronauts developed colds, and Schirra constantly clashed with NASA controllers over the flight plan, among other things. Despite accomplishing numerous tasks, Cunningham admitted the 10-day mission in earth orbit was monotonous at times.
"I was looking at the ground, and Wally says, 'what do you see, Walt?'" said Cunningham, because if you saw something interesting, everybody wanted to take a chance to look at it. I said, 'it's just those damned Himalayas again.' We'd gotten so jaded, that we were looking down the entire range of the Himalayan mountains--the 12 tallest peaks of the world--and it wasn't worth a second look."
Despite being named to NASA's Skylab program, Cunningham never flew in space again. After leaving NASA in 1971, Cunningham became a successful businessman, hosted a radio talk show in Houston, and wrote a controversial book entitled, "The All American Boys," offering a revealing look at the space program. Though he remained critical of NASA--including the U.S. involvement in the International Space Station, Cunningham staunchly defended human spaceflight, saying the country benefited greatly from being first to the moon.
"The Americans said they were going to land a man on the moon, and return him safely to earth by the end of this decade," he said, "and they went ahead and did it. It convinced them that Americans, when faced with a great challenge like that, could pull together--especially with a technical challenge--and accomplish it."
Cunningham returned to Creston in 2002 to serve as grand marshal of the Ten Thousand Crestonians' 4th of July Parade.