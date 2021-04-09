(Creston) -- Iowa’s walking club is bringing a walk to Creston next week.
Iowa’s Walking Club President Jan Knock appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Thursday morning and spoke about the program. Knock, who is a former Creston resident upon retirement found the club when she moved to Des Moines.
“I became an avid walker during that time (in Creston). When I came to Des Moines I looked for a group of people to walk with and I found Iowa’s Walking Club,” Knock said. “Four years later I’m still enjoying the club and now I’m actually the president of the club. I’m really excited to bring a walk to Creston.”
A public group walk of the 6k route is planned for 10:00am, Saturday, April 17. After the walk the club will hold a brief meeting, enjoy a quick lunch and then re-convene in Uptown Creston for a tour of the street art, led by Creston High School art instructor Bailey Fry-Schnormeier. A $3.00 charge for the walks help to pay for the club’s expenses. Knock explained the importance of walking throughout this past year.
“We think that it has been very important. There is a lot of research to show that it is good for mental health, physical health, and maintaining relationships has been a little bit more challenging over this time so it’s good for that to,” Knock said.
The walk will travel on the McKinley Park trail in Creston. To find out more about the club and register for the event next weekend click here. To hear the full interview with Jan Knock click below.