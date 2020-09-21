(KMAland) -- This weekend the tradition of deer hunting in Iowa was passed down to many youth across the state as the youth deer season began on Saturday.
The season is designed as a way for mentors to help young hunters learn about the proper deer hunting techniques, wildlife behavior, and safe hunting practices without the added pressure of other hunters in the field.
“We also try to get the mentors to remember that success does not equal harvesting an animal. Success is having a good time and learning things about nature so that we can build on that and recruit a new hunter,” Forest Biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Jim Coffey said.
To qualify for this season the hunter must be under the age of 15 and go to buy a youth hunting license at any vendor. They also must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Last year the youth deer season saw over 10,000 licenses for youth hunters with over 3,500 deer harvested. Coffey spoke on his expectations for this season.
“We just expect those kids to be prepared for the weather as it can change dramatically this time of year. We also want those mentors to keep the experience as fun as possible,” Coffey said.
The season will continue through October fourth. To report a deer harvest you can go to www.iowadnr.gov. To hear the full interview with Jim Coffey click below.