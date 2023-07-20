(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Public Information Board rules that Page County was in violation of the state's open meetings law regarding meeting agendas.
At its regular monthly meeting Thursday afternoon, the IPIB approved a complaint filed by former Supervisor Chuck Morris against the current board of supervisors, alleging it violated Iowa Code chapter 21. The complaint concerned the June 14th special meeting held via conference call with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors regarding the Johnson Run Drainage Ditch. IPIB Executive Director Erika Eckley summarized the complaint.
"His allegation was that the board of supervisors held a joint meeting with the jointly-managed drainage district in Page County," said Eckley, "but failed to post an agenda and notice of the meeting in advance of the meeting. Page County did respond, provided minutes reflecting that date of that drainage district meeting was in the minutes. In reviewing the meeting's minutes, those minutes did not comply with the requirements that are 21.2."
Eckley recommended that the board accept Morris' complaint.
"There's sufficient evidence established that there is a violation of open meetings," she said, "a failure to post notices of the government meeting, as well as the failure to provide minutes that comply with Iowa Code chapter 21. So, it's recommended that this board accept this complaint, and work to find a informal resolution in this situation."
Morris was not present at the IPIB meeting. While attending the meeting via phone, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes made no comment, referring to a statement submitted in response to the complaint. In his statement, Holmes says he "sincerely regrets this error occurred," and that he was sorry Page County "caused additional work for the board, being noncompliant" with the Iowa Code's open meeting statute. Noting that it's the board of supervisors' responsibility to ensure minutes are accurate, and that approved minutes are recorded, Holmes questioned how the board can meet those requirements "when we are not given the draft minutes timely--in less than seven dates to meet code, and as it required--and any corrections or amendments we make and approve, are currently neither published nor recognized, where the auditor chooses to publish and post to the website her draft, unofficial minutes." Holmes' statement referred to the continuing spat between the supervisors and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's office over the recording and publishing of meeting minutes.
In an email response to KMA News' original story, Wellhausen stated that the minutes discussed in the IPIB complaint were Fremont County's, and that her office wasn't notified to send out an agenda per the email request the supervisors are supposed to send. Since the meeting wasn't held in Page County, she claims the county had no minutes. Additionally, Wellhausen claims her office wasn't aware of the meeting, or in attendance.
Copies of the original IPIB complaint and Holmes' response are published here: