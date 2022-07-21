(Des Moines) -- Hamburg officials violated state code by not adequately responding to a citizen's request for public records.
That's the ruling from the Iowa Public Information Board. By unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the IPIB accepted a formal complaint filed by Hamburg resident Kevin Johnson alleging the city violated a section in the Iowa Code. Chapter 22 of the code states "a government body shall not prevent the examination or copying of a public record by contracting with a nongovernmental body to perform any of its duties or functions." IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says Kevin Johnson filed the complaint June 6, almost a month after he made a formal request to the city to inspect or obtain copies of public records regarding federal grant funding from March, 2019 to the present.
"The city acknowledged this record request on May 29," said Margaret, "but no further action or response was received by Mr. Johnson after that date. After 29 days, he filed the complaint that's before you. Initially, the city attorney acknowledged that the records are being managed by other agencies, and not by the city. He added that the clerk had left, and that other employees did not know how to respond to public record requests."
Kevin Johnson says the city provided some records on June 9.
"I have received some records," said Kevin, "but the majority of them have been screenshots in a PDF format, screenshots of grant management websites. And, some of those screenshots include obvious hyperlinks to other documents that are not available in the format that has been provided to me. So, there's still a lot of records that I have not received."
Out of the hundreds of PDF pages he received, Kevin says only two were emails.
"Clearly, in my request, it was for emails regarding grants," he said. "I find it extremely hard to believe there were only two emails responsive to my request."
Margaret Johnson says there's no time frame for a city to respond to record requests.
"It's all over the place in terms of (response)," she said. "We have a lot of complaints based on the amount of time it takes to get records released. It's all factual. It depends on how difficult it is to find them, whether they need to be reviewed, and so forth."
With the complaint's acceptance, the city must cooperate with IPIB staff to reach an appropriate information resolution to address the complaint, subject to an Iowa Code section regarding the board's jurisdiction. IPIB staff may assist the city in retrieving the requested public records and determining when the record request is property fulfilled. No one representing the city of Hamburg spoke during Thursday's meeting.
The complete complaint filed by Kevin Johnson with the Iowa Public Information Board is included here: