(Des Moines) -- An Iowa board has dismissed a public records case regarding multiple Mill County officials.
During its monthly meeting Thursday, Iowa Public Information Board unanimously dismissed a case initially submitted on February 11th by Mills County resident Tad McDowell. Case notes indicate McDowell alleged that on January 28th, 2022, he requested copies of "invoices and/or county records regarding payments made to Brett Ryan or the Watson and Ryan Law Firm in 2021 and 2022," and that he requested a copy of the 2021 "sales ratio study," and that both requests were denied. While the sales ratio study was later released and dismissed, IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says while Iowa Code Chapter 22.7(4) allows specific attorney work to remain confidential, she adds any of this information could have been redacted on the particular records requests.
"However it's not necessary to determine if that record request falls within that confidentiality protection," Johnson said. "Granted, there could be some information in the invoices submitted by legal counsel or law firm to the assessor, but the warrants paid for legal fees should not contain that information. Any confidential information contained in the warrant could be redacted, leaving the amount paid and the date of payment."
Moreover, Johnson says the district court case requiring McDowell to request certain public records as discovery through court litigation was dismissed on the same day he requested the records.
Due to the records not being released by the County Assessor or the respective private attorney, Johnson says she had prepared a draft letter of acceptance for the case. She says this was subsequently sent to the county attorney for comment on the legal analysis, which ultimately prompted the release of the requested records.
"She contacted me and what she told me is that she was unaware that this hadn't been released and agreed that 'yeah they should be released,'" Johnson said. "Maybe not the invoices that came to the assessor, but more information that was sent out by the county in paying the bills and all of that information was definitely public record. It was released promptly."
However, McDowell contended the county attorney was already aware of the situation since February 14th and alleged that none of the county officials would have released the records without IPIB sending a draft acceptance letter.
"It's critical to remember that she was well aware the complaint had been made, multiple county officials refused to provide access to these records, and had every opportunity to intervene and provide these records but refused to, until Ms. Johnson sent out the draft acceptance order," McDowell claimed. "It's plainly obvious Mills County would not have released these records unless the IPIB accepted or threatened to accept the complaint."
Johnson confirmed that the notification of the complaint had been sent to several Mills County officials, including the county attorney.
McDowell also says the Assessor's Office should be considered separately since they did not release the records. But, Johnson says since the complaint included the Auditor's Office and that the records were eventually released, her recommendation was to dismiss the case.