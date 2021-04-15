(Des Moines) -- A citizen's complaint that the Emerson City Council violated Iowa's open meetings law has been dismissed.
The Iowa Public Information Board voted Thursday to dismiss a complaint brought against the council by Francis Rush. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says the complaint alleges the council held an illegal meeting on a Saturday.
"He alleged that on February 27th, a Saturday, there was a meeting of the Emerson City Council at city hall," said Johnson. "He alleges that all the council members were present, but that the mayor and mayor pro-tem were not there. He stated that he did not observe the meeting, but the mayor had drone footage that he had viewed. He also provided copies of Facebook postings concerning photos taken of the mayor's child playing with a dog and that he said this was the topic that was discussed that day and it was discussed in an attempt to smear the mayor."
Johnson says legal counsel for the city says that there was not a quorom present at city hall and that no official business took place.
"He determined that the deputy clerk, the city clerk and two out of five council members were present and that no council members were called," said Johnson. "Therefore, in this case there is no substantiation that a majority of the members of the city council were present or that deliberation occurred or action was taken on official government matters."
Johnson says the complaint is legally insufficient and does not provide evidence that a meeting took place or that official action was taken. Furthermore, Johnson notes that prior complaints stemming from Emerson and social media posts she viewed related to the case show a divided community.
"There are two definite factions on this council that are in conflict and it's resulted in a community being divided," said Johnson. "I put in the footnotes the five complaints that we had filed last year."
The IPIB dismissed two other open meetings law complaints against the Emerson City Council in December over decorum and procedures used during an electronic meeting. At that time, Johnson indicated that the Iowa League of Cities and Mills County Attorney were being asked to help improve professionalism and relationships within city government.
The full dismissal order can be found below.