(Hamburg) – The Iowa Public Information Board has dismissed a citizen’s complaint against the city of Hamburg for withholding public records after an information resolution was reached in the case.
During the IPIB’s monthly meeting Thursday, the board heard an update on a case originally brought to the board last June by Kevin Johnson. In the complaint, Johnson alleged that the city failed to provide requested public records related to grant money from the Missouri River flooding of 2019.
"As a result of that disaster, vast amounts of state and federal disaster relief money was made available to the city," said Johnson. "What became apparent to the citizens most impacted by the flood, was that the recipients of a lot of those funds were people that were not impacted by the flood and had connections to city employees or were on the city council. That was the reason for my initial request for public records from the city of Hamburg, to see where that money went and how it was determined who received it."
In November, the IPIB approved an informal resolution to the case, which included stipulations that the city acknowledge their failure to respond to the request in a timely manner and develop a policy for responding to future records requests. Also in the informal resolution was a requirement for the city to attempt to locate any records that would satisfy the original request. IPIB Deputy Director Brett Toresdahl says Johnson and the city dispute that that part of the resolution was carried out adequately.
"It's one of those situations where either the city didn't keep good records or some of these records were in the possession of the former mayor, who also -- according to the attorney -- assures the attorney that she searched her device for emails," said Toresdahl. "He's basically claiming assurance from everyone and that they've got it and is basically refusing to look any deeper, because if they've got the records otherwise, that's fine."
Johnson says the city provided 34 emails in total pertaining to grant funding. Johnson says he placed a similar request with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, who provided him with 168 emails pertaining to Hamburg.
"I believe that the Iowa Economic Development Authority fully searched and gave me everything in their possession," said Johnson. "I cannot be assured that the city of Hamburg has done the same. And not just to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, I asked for any grant money. They had more grants than the ones that came from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. They've proven to me that they haven't given me everything sent there, so why should I believe them that they have provided everything else that I've asked for."
In other cases before the board involving KMAland, the board dismissed a complaint by Richard Aultman against the Fremont County Auditor for withholding confidential documents and dismissed a complaint following an informal resolution brought by Clint Fichter against the City of Avoca related to fees for accessing public documents.