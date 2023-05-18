(Sidney) -- The Iowa Public Information Board has dismissed Sidney Mayor Ken Brown's complaint against the city of Sidney regarding a public records request and open meeting violations.
During the IPIB's monthly meeting Thursday, the board approved dismissing Brown's case initially filed in late March, alleging violations of Chapters 21 and 22 of Iowa Code. In the complaint, Brown alleged that on March 20, a city employee refused to share employee personnel records with him upon request, which he had alleged he was entitled to have as Mayor. Brown, who also was the acting city manager at the time, had also alleged that the purpose of a subsequent city council meeting on March 22 was vague and the prepared agenda was misleading. However, upon reviewing the case, IPIB Executive Director Erica Eckley found no violations of public record request or open meeting law.
"For the meeting itself, there did not seem to be any violation in there based on what the agenda said -- they were clear in the meeting -- and notice of the meeting had been sent out 24 hours in advance," said Eckley. "As far as providing public records of a personnel record -- that is under Iowa Code a confidential document and not a public record."
Eckley says that the city responded and stated that Brown's request was specifically for copies of documentation of oral reprimands he had issued to city employees that are a part of their file, which he also wanted to take to his home. Under Chapter 22, she says that information is considered confidential. Eckley says the situation escalated and prompted the special meeting to discuss a "code of conduct violation" as listed on the agenda.
"Which led to a disagreement that perhaps made people feel uncomfortable and led to a meeting between the city council noticed under Chapter 21 to discuss issues related to the conduct of individuals with that (incident)," said Eckley.
However, there was one question from board members about whether the agenda item listed as "code of conduct violation" was vague. However, Board Member Daniel Breitbarth says there isn't any requirement in the code to go beyond "reasonably apprising" the public of what the discussion would entail.
"I didn't find anything else about the specificities of the agenda and I don't see anything codified that indicates that -- I did a quick case law search and didn't find anything," said Breitbarth. "The agenda indicated that they were going to discuss four things and a 'code of conduct violation' I would agree is vague because that could be anything. But I don't necessarily know that there's a requirement to post something else more than that."
Eckley stated she was unsure what else the board could have said on the agenda without naming the individuals involved in the code of conduct violation. She added that the dispute over documentation appeared to be a personnel matter between city employees rather than a public records dispute.