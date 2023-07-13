(Des Moines) -- Officials with the state board overseeing public information and records requests plan to accept a complaint against Page County.
According to an acceptance order from the Iowa Public Information Board obtained by KMA News, the board plans to review the order and complaint at is July 20 meeting. Per the order, a complaint was filed on June 16 alleging that the Page County Board of Supervisors violated Iowa Code Chapter 21 after holding a joint meeting on June 14 to discuss the levy of a jointly-managed drainage ditch in Page County, but failed to post an agenda and notice of the meeting in advance.
The order states that Page County, who responded through their attorney, agreed an agenda for the joint meeting was not posted 24 hours prior to the meeting and also provided minutes that showed that the meeting date had been discussed in earlier board meetings. Per the order, Page County stated it was due to the unique nature of the meeting that the failure to post an agenda was not caught in time.
Officials with the IPIB also state the minutes provided due not comply with Chapter 21. While noting they are extensive in public comments and discussion, the officials say the documents fail to provide the results of each vote taken and information sufficient to indicate the vote of each member present.
A full copy of the order is available below: