(Des Moines) -- Efforts continue at the federal level to boost ethanol-blended fuel sales across the country.
Recently, Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst introduced a bill designed to extend year-round E-15 gas sales nationwide. Entitled the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, the bill would extend a certain vapor pressure volatility--or RVP waiver to ethanol blends above 10%. Shenandoah native Monte Shaw is executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shaw says the bill would eliminate a quirk in federal fuel regulations limiting sales of E-10 and E-15.
"E-10 is a 10% ethanol blend--it's basically what everybody buys," said Shaw, "unless you have access to the higher blends like E-15--which is 15% ethanol. Due to this quirk in how we regulate its volatility, the oil companies can kind of freeze E-15 out of the market during the summer. It's not because E-15 is bad--actually, E-15 is a cleaner-burning fuel in the summer--but it's just this regulatory quirk. So, we've been trying to fix that, and big oil has been trying to stop it."
But, Shaw says some oil producers are now support the bill after eight Midwestern governors--including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds--requested the EPA issue a permanent RVP waiver to allow E-15 sales year-round in their individual states.
"Believe me, they (oil companies) didn't wait up one day and say, 'gee, we like E-15,'" he said, "but, we've put them in a corner. We're going to get E-15 in the Midwest, and it's either going to be done through state action that requires them to change things, and cost them a little money--doesn't break my heart--or they can allow this bill to go through in Congress."
Though a companion bill recently passed in the U.S. House, Shaw says the measure faces opposition from old producers refusing to change refineries to allow for year-round E-15 production. In addition, the bill must clear the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee before consideration in the full Senate. Shaw says year-round E-15 would help lower gas prices in KMAland and across the entire country.
"I'm still frustrated that when I come to Shenandoah, I can't buy E-15," said Shaw. "Up here in Des Moines and in many places around Shenandoah, it's selling anywhere from 15-to-20 cents less than E-10. The more we can get E-15 out there, the more consumers are going to save big time at the pump."
Shaw believes President Biden would sign the bill if it clears the full Senate. You can hear the full interview with Monte Shaw here: